Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Kate Middleton ‘misstep’ with Garter dress poses a big problem for royals

Kate Middleton seemed to have sparked some backlash with her monochrome Alessandra Rich dress she wore for Garter Day on Monday, June 19, 2023.

According to royal expert, Daniela Elser, the sartorial choice of Princess of Wales exposed a big problem for the royal family.

In her comment piece for News.com.au, Elser opined that Kate “picked up one of the absolutely worst royal habits going.”

The problem arose when the Princess of Wales appeared in “a bespoke Alessandra Rich frock that looked like a leftover from an 80s stockbroker’s wife’s wardrobe and a bespoke Philip Treacy hat.”

Comparing the cost of the dress with the current cost of living crisis in UK, Elser noted that “the polka dot number was made specifically for the princess, a similar one will set you back about $2792, which is more than the average monthly mortgage payment in the UK.”

She added, “Where we really hit ‘P’ for ‘whopping great problem’ is when you realise Kate has worn an estimated $17,957 worth of nearly identical or very similar polka dot dresses in the last few years alone.”

King Charles is currently in a midst of alleviating the financial burden off the Crown in his efforts to slim down the monarchy. Elser pointed out that he has evicted several royals – including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, his brother Prince Andrew – and has also given up his $2.2 million Welsh retreat. He also reportedly turned down the temperature of his pool to cut down on energy costs.

Moreover, Prince William is on a quest to inspire people to do something about climate change with his Earthshot Prize. So, Kate “spending just shy of $18,000 on shockingly similar dresses” is countering her husband and father-in-law’s mission.

Elser dubbed the princess previous attempts at “supporting William’s objectives by recycling, re-wearing and reusing the vast, vast trove of bits and bobs” as “bit hollow and tokenistic.”

The royal expert surmised, “This was a rare misstep for the princess, who has been playing a blinder of late with her Early Years Foundation taking flight and the ambitious social project gaining in academic and corporate support.”

