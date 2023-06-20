Trevor Noah collaborates with Spotify for weekly podcast

 
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Trevor Noah has recently collaborated with Spotify for weekly podcast series, which will launch later this year.

According to Variety, the former Daily Show host will “blend his signature humour and razor-sharp wit with his global perspective to deliver a unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment”.

Spotify told the outlet that the untitled weekly show will reportedly include in-depth conversations between Noah and “some of the most influential and interesting figures around the world.

Speaking about podcasting, Noah told Variety, “I’ve always been somebody who enjoys trying new things and exploring different ways to express what I do.”

“I think this is going to be a really exciting opportunity to create a little more of what I’ve always created — and a lot more of what I haven’t created before,” remarked Noah.

The former host shared that podcasting “just gives me an opportunity to expand a little bit more on some of the elements that television doesn’t necessarily allow you to as much — which is long form”.

He remarked, “With a podcast, I can be anywhere in the world creating an episode.”

Sharing details about the podcast, Noah disclosed, “We will engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people. We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode.”

Meanwhile, Julie McNamara, VP, head of global podcast studios at Spotify stated, “Trevor fits into our upcoming strategy on every level we could hope for.”

“He’s a consummate creator with a unique point of view. It’s an always-on podcast, talk format,” added McNamara.

