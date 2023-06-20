 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Avril Lavigne and Tyga part ways after being together for four months

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Avril Lavigne and Tyga have reportedly called it quits and remain on good terms
Avril Lavigne and Tyga have reportedly called it quits and remain on good terms

Recent reports claim that Avril Lavigne and Tyga have ended their romantic relationship just four months after they made it public.

The 38-year-old rockstar and the 33-year-old rapper, were first seen together in February at Nobu Malibu, which sparked rumors of a budding romance.

TMZ reports that Avril and Tyga's decision to end their relationship was mutual and that there are no ill feelings between them.

The news of their romance became public when they were spotted together on a friendly night out, although they had apparently been friends for some time prior to that.

Days after their friendly night out, Avril and Tyga were seen sharing a kiss at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer Party during Paris Fashion Week, seemingly confirming their romantic relationship.

Avril has been married twice before - her first marriage was to Deryck Whibley, the frontman of Sum 41, which ended in divorce after three years in 2010.

She then married Chad Kroeger, the frontman of Nickelback, but they also got divorced after two years of marriage in 2015.

Tyga, who previously dated Kylie Jenner when she was 16, has a 10-year-old son named King Cairo Stevenson from his past relationship with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

Notably, Tyga has not posted any pictures of Avril on his Instagram account.

In February 2022, the Day One rapper was given a one-year probation for alleged domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson, which is a concerning matter.

More From Entertainment:

Calvin Harris and fiancée Vick Hope cut casual figures in rare outing

Calvin Harris and fiancée Vick Hope cut casual figures in rare outing
Wes Anderson detaches himself from social-media knockoffs of his style

Wes Anderson detaches himself from social-media knockoffs of his style
Trevor Noah collaborates with Spotify for weekly podcast

Trevor Noah collaborates with Spotify for weekly podcast
Andrew Tate faces charges of rape, human trafficking in Romania

Andrew Tate faces charges of rape, human trafficking in Romania
Can Church of England clergy create problem for King Charles with wage demand? video

Can Church of England clergy create problem for King Charles with wage demand?
Travis Barker receives love from stepdaughter Atiana on Father’s Day

Travis Barker receives love from stepdaughter Atiana on Father’s Day
Prince William ‘blows’ King Charles off ‘front page’ with candid interview video

Prince William ‘blows’ King Charles off ‘front page’ with candid interview
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘really clicked’ with Gisele Bündchen’s ex Tom Brady video

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘really clicked’ with Gisele Bündchen’s ex Tom Brady

Meghan Markle to step in as Prince Harry has nothing to ‘drum up finance’ video

Meghan Markle to step in as Prince Harry has nothing to ‘drum up finance’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage will end in two years, royal fans predict video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage will end in two years, royal fans predict
Tom Cruise ex Hayley Atwell showers praises on him: ‘He’s a one-man studio’ video

Tom Cruise ex Hayley Atwell showers praises on him: ‘He’s a one-man studio’
Prince Harry likely to write another book, royal expert claims video

Prince Harry likely to write another book, royal expert claims
Kate Middleton ‘misstep’ with Garter dress poses a big problem for royals video

Kate Middleton ‘misstep’ with Garter dress poses a big problem for royals
Taylor Swift catches up with pal Gigi Hadid during break from Eras Tour video

Taylor Swift catches up with pal Gigi Hadid during break from Eras Tour
Victoria Beckham still has ‘niggling issues’ with Brooklyn Beckham wife Nicola Peltz video

Victoria Beckham still has ‘niggling issues’ with Brooklyn Beckham wife Nicola Peltz

Niall Horan's 'The Show' tops Album Sales Chart on Billboard

Niall Horan's 'The Show' tops Album Sales Chart on Billboard
Meghan Markle reportedly ‘faked’ interviews for ‘Archetypes’ podcast video

Meghan Markle reportedly ‘faked’ interviews for ‘Archetypes’ podcast
Gabrielle Union-Wade reflects on turning 50: ‘making things bigger’

Gabrielle Union-Wade reflects on turning 50: ‘making things bigger’
Tom Cruise speaks of his ‘passion’ to ‘entertain’ at ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ world premiere video

Tom Cruise speaks of his ‘passion’ to ‘entertain’ at ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ world premiere
Arctic Monkeys scrap Dublin gig days ahead of Glastonbury

Arctic Monkeys scrap Dublin gig days ahead of Glastonbury
Foo Fighters, Paramore's Hayley Williams perform 'My Hero' together at Bonnaroo video

Foo Fighters, Paramore's Hayley Williams perform 'My Hero' together at Bonnaroo