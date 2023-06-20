 
Bradley Cooper's white lie landed him role in 'Sex and the City'

During a 1999 episode of Sex and the City, Bradley Cooper landed his first-ever on-screen role by reportedly fibbing a bit to secure the opportunity.

In a discussion about the show's guest stars on the Max's And Just Like That...The Writers Room podcast, director and writer Michael Patrick King revealed the backstory behind Cooper, 48, getting the part.

"Bradley Cooper—his first job—he claimed he could drive a stick to secure the role since the character drove a Karmann Ghia," explained King, 68, referring to the Volkswagen model. "4:00 in the morning, another Friday outside 14th Street and I said, ‘Bradley, this is where you drive, you take off.’ And he goes, ‘I can’t drive a stick.’ "

Consequently, King had to make adjustments on the spot. "So we improvised, altered, and adapted," he recounted. "Sarah Jessica's character, Carrie, crawls out of the Karmann Ghia and walks herself home."

In the episode titled "They Shoot Single People, Don't They?", Cooper portrayed Jake, who encounters Bradshaw after her unflattering magazine shoot. He starred alongside Sarah Jessica Parker's character in season 2.


