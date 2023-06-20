 
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Jon Hamm 'thrilled' to work alongside Tina Fey again 

Actor Jon Hamm is mesmerized by co-star of his upcoming films Tina Fey.

Speaking at the Tribeca Film Festival to ET about his new film Maggie Moores(s) and Mean Girls Hamm said:

“Tina is a very confident and capable actress, she’s an amazing person. We’ve known each other for a long time now, and I think we respect each other’s talent and abilities and what we bring to the table.”

In Maggie Moore(s) John Hamm portrays a Police Chief who uncovers a web of lies while investigating the odd murders of two women with identical names. In the process he falls for a prying neighbor who wants to help solve the case.

“And we were both excited to tell the story, I was very pleased that she said yes to the role, and I was very pleased to get to act opposite her again,” Hamm added.

Jon Hamm formerly worked with Tina Fey in 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Modern Love, the pair will work together once more in Mean Girls: The Musical movie.

Hamm was announced as part of Mean Girls in March 2023. While the actor did not reveal much about the movie he teased that it’s ‘really funny’.

“Maybe a little bit, but I won’t tease much of it,” he said. “Tina will come off the top rope and drop an elbow on my head, but it’s very good. The script’s really funny. For those people that really enjoyed the musical, obviously, it’s giving them exactly what they want, so I was happy to be asked.”

Jon Hamm and Tina Fey’s Maggie Moore(s) arrives in theatres June 16.

