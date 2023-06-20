 
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz to attend summit on financial institutions in Paris

Web Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departs for his two-day official visit to Azerbaijan. — Twitter/PTVNewsOfficial
  • PM is undertaking an official visit at the invitation of French president.
  • Summit aims to define steps required for financial system reforms.
  • PM Shehbaz will present Pakistan’s proposals for institutions reforms.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on an official visit to France to attend a Paris summit this week, the Foreign Office announced on Tuesday.

He is undertaking an official visit to France to participate in the New Global Financing Pact Summit being held in Paris from June 22-23 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, the statement added.

“The summit affords an opportunity for the leaders to discuss the contours of a new global architecture capable of meeting the challenges of financing sustainable development, environment, energy transition and climate change agenda,” read the communique.

In the run-up to other important international events and conferences during the next two years, the summit aims to define the principles and steps required for a comprehensive reform of the international financial system, and pave the way for a more balanced and fair partnership between the North and the South, the FO said.

Pakistan will contribute to the debate at the summit as a leading stakeholder in the global discourse, a leader in G-77 and China and one of the largest developing countries most affected by climate change.

“The Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif] will present Pakistan’s perspective and proposals for reform of International Financial Institutions, climate finance, green infrastructure, attainment of the SDGs and solutions related to debt,” the statement said.

The FO said PM Shehbaz will also hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

