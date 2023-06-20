 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Nadir Ali, religion is private, not public matter

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Pakistani model and television actor Sunita Marshall speaking during Nadir Alis podcast. — YouTube/@Nadiraliofficial
Pakistani model and television actor Sunita Marshall speaking during Nadir Ali's podcast. — YouTube/@Nadiraliofficial

In a country where religion is taken seriously and rather a sensitive topic to discuss, YouTube personality Nadir Ali chose to put actor Sunita Marshall — who is a Christian married to a Muslim — in a very uncomfortable position by asking a very personal question about her religious choices. 

The interview, which could have been fun and light, turned out to be insensitive as the host started questioning Sunita about her faith and whether she will convert to Islam since she has been married to actor Hassan Ahmed. 

The podcast was quite hard and painful to watch as it was surprising to see Ali asking Sunita: "When will you convert to Islam?" It does not just end here, the host decided to end the conversation by saying: "Allah hidayat day (May Allah gives you guidance)" — which was apparently very derogatory. 

Being an interviewer, one should not ask guests about their faith and religious choices on a show as this matter is not only personal but extremely sensitive as well. However, Sunita handled the situation calmly and responded to Ali's questioning — which lacked sensitivity — gracefully. 

Following the interview, social media users as well as the showbiz fraternity criticised Ali, saying that he creates controversy through his show by asking ridiculous questions. They further said that Ali is the one who needs "hidayat" and "wisdom". 

Actor Nadia Afghan, taking to Instagram, bashed Ali for his "disgraceful line of questioning". She further told the YouTuber: "[...] There is a village of idiots and the population is flourishing." 

Model Mathira also criticised Ali and said: "What the hell is wrong with this person and his question! This is so wrong. Shame on the host!" 

Nadir Ali, religion is private, not public matter

Actor and VJ Anoushey Ashraf and Saba Faisal also spoke against Ali. "Why ask such a question?? Isn't it a personal choice? And knowing that backlash, technicalities and questions will be raised by most Pakistani's, Why put someone in that position? Anyhow, she candled it well. Kudos @sunitamarshallofficial," said Ashraf. 

More From Showbiz:

'Chuttion ka bahana chahiye': Bushra Ansari furious over long Eid holidays

'Chuttion ka bahana chahiye': Bushra Ansari furious over long Eid holidays
No intention of converting to Islam for now: Sunita Marshall

No intention of converting to Islam for now: Sunita Marshall
Ram Charan blessed with baby girl, Kiara Advani congratulates new parents

Ram Charan blessed with baby girl, Kiara Advani congratulates new parents
Shah Rukh Khan praises Karan Johar on completion of '25 years' as filmmaker

Shah Rukh Khan praises Karan Johar on completion of '25 years' as filmmaker
Jr NTR congratulates 'RRR' co-star Ram Charan on becoming father

Jr NTR congratulates 'RRR' co-star Ram Charan on becoming father
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani': Teaser out now

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani': Teaser out now
'Adipurush' writer seeks police protection on receiving death threats

'Adipurush' writer seeks police protection on receiving death threats
Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani may feature in Excel Entertainment's next film

Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani may feature in Excel Entertainment's next film
Anupam Kher relives '90s era' with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Salman Khan

Anupam Kher relives '90s era' with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Salman Khan
Naseeruddin Shah on marrying Ratna Pathak: 'Parents were against it because..'

Naseeruddin Shah on marrying Ratna Pathak: 'Parents were against it because..'
Ram Charan and wife Upasana welcome a 'baby girl'

Ram Charan and wife Upasana welcome a 'baby girl'
Kriti Sanon drops mysterious post amid backlash on 'Adipurush'

Kriti Sanon drops mysterious post amid backlash on 'Adipurush'
'Namastey London' director unveils why he stopped working with Akshay Kumar

'Namastey London' director unveils why he stopped working with Akshay Kumar
Dr Fazeela Abbasi breaks silence over Naimal Khawar's 'plastic surgery'

Dr Fazeela Abbasi breaks silence over Naimal Khawar's 'plastic surgery'
Abhay Deol shares his 'favourite moment' from Karan Deol's wedding

Abhay Deol shares his 'favourite moment' from Karan Deol's wedding
'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' teaser comes out tomorrow

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' teaser comes out tomorrow
Gal Gadot calls Alia Bhatt 'perfect choice' for 'Heart of Stone'

Gal Gadot calls Alia Bhatt 'perfect choice' for 'Heart of Stone'
Shahid Kapoor announces release date of his next rom-com with Kriti Sanon

Shahid Kapoor announces release date of his next rom-com with Kriti Sanon
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan cheer up Suhana Khan for 'The Archies'

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan cheer up Suhana Khan for 'The Archies'
'Adipurush' director reveals Prabhas was his 'only choice' for the film

'Adipurush' director reveals Prabhas was his 'only choice' for the film
Manoj Bajpayee talks about unfair payment to actors: 'They will pay big stars'

Manoj Bajpayee talks about unfair payment to actors: 'They will pay big stars'