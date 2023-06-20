Nadir Ali, religion is private, not public matter

Pakistani model and television actor Sunita Marshall speaking during Nadir Ali's podcast. — YouTube/@Nadiraliofficial

In a country where religion is taken seriously and rather a sensitive topic to discuss, YouTube personality Nadir Ali chose to put actor Sunita Marshall — who is a Christian married to a Muslim — in a very uncomfortable position by asking a very personal question about her religious choices.

The interview, which could have been fun and light, turned out to be insensitive as the host started questioning Sunita about her faith and whether she will convert to Islam since she has been married to actor Hassan Ahmed.

The podcast was quite hard and painful to watch as it was surprising to see Ali asking Sunita: "When will you convert to Islam?" It does not just end here, the host decided to end the conversation by saying: "Allah hidayat day (May Allah gives you guidance)" — which was apparently very derogatory.

Being an interviewer, one should not ask guests about their faith and religious choices on a show as this matter is not only personal but extremely sensitive as well. However, Sunita handled the situation calmly and responded to Ali's questioning — which lacked sensitivity — gracefully.

Following the interview, social media users as well as the showbiz fraternity criticised Ali, saying that he creates controversy through his show by asking ridiculous questions. They further said that Ali is the one who needs "hidayat" and "wisdom".

Actor Nadia Afghan, taking to Instagram, bashed Ali for his "disgraceful line of questioning". She further told the YouTuber: "[...] There is a village of idiots and the population is flourishing."



Model Mathira also criticised Ali and said: "What the hell is wrong with this person and his question! This is so wrong. Shame on the host!"

Actor and VJ Anoushey Ashraf and Saba Faisal also spoke against Ali. "Why ask such a question?? Isn't it a personal choice? And knowing that backlash, technicalities and questions will be raised by most Pakistani's, Why put someone in that position? Anyhow, she candled it well. Kudos @sunitamarshallofficial," said Ashraf.