entertainment
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Harrison Ford cracks up as 'Indiana Jones' fans say ‘you mean the world to us’

During an interview with BBC Radio 1 that was published on Monday, Harrison Ford was briefly overcome with emotion after journalist Ali Plumb thanked him for his contributions to the longstanding Indiana Jones franchise as its lead actor.

"Can I just say, on behalf of all the fans, thank you. It's been such an adventure, we love you so much. I don't want to make you blush or anything, but you mean the world to us," Plumb said as he thanked the icon on behalf of all fans. "Thank you, that's all I have to say.”

“And I must say to you, thank you, sincerely," Ford responded. "It means the world to me.”

Before the emotional moment, Plumb had inquired about Ford's perspective on why the franchise, which began with 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, has maintained its popularity and continued to captivate fans throughout the years.

“Because of the talents of the screenwriters and directors and actors that have poured their hearts and souls into it," Ford told Pumb. "And the experience that I had making these five films... the films are peopled with some of the most amazing actors and characters and the stories are so compelling and they mix adventure and humor and heart.”

The actor, 80, also said that he appreciates "the depth and the subtlety of the emotion, and the importance of emotion in these films."

His last film as the iconic Indiana Jones – called Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny – hits theaters on June 30. 


