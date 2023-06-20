 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Prince Harry and Meghan prove they are 'hardly working royals'

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to have corroborated the claims made against them in the media published earlier this year.

The couple was mocked after it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex only worked for Archewell one hour a week in 2021.

The report about their work emerged in a report published earlier this year.

"They went from working royals to hardly working. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly each worked just one measly hour a week at their Archewell foundation in 2021 after resigning from their royal duties a year prior," read an article published by Page Six.

The description of the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as "hardly working" couple seems apt because they haven't bothered to update their Archewell Audio page which still contains the details about their contract with Spotify two days after they confirmed that the deal is ending.

The couple have produced just one series under their Archewell Audio podcast imprint since inking the agreement in 2020 for a reported $20 million.

That show, Markle´s "Archetypes," has topped podcast charts for the outlet in a number of markets, with listeners flocking to her discussions with influential women.

But the two sides said in a joint statement that the deal is coming to an end.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together," the statement said.

