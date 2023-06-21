Mindy Kaling talks about 'hospital' visit with father when kids were born

Mindy Kaling is lauding her father for always standing by her side.

On the occasion of Father's Day, the producer touches upon the times her dad has been there for her kids since the time of their birth.

Kaling is the mother to daughter Katherine, 5, and son Spencer, 2.

Turning to her Instagram this week, the actress shared a heartfelt tribute to her father.

"My dad shows up," Kaling began her caption. "He was the one who drove me home from the hospital after both my kids were born. To this day, he comes to the house at least once a day to play with the kids, take them to the farmers market, pick them up from school, or walk Spencer around the block in my son's precious blue toddler car."

"He also says yes to my kids when they say 'let's spin Grandpa around in the round chair really fast.' It's funny how my love deepened for my dad when he became a grandfather, the role he was born to play."

"I love him to the moon and back, which is what he says to my kids. Whoever it is for your family — husband, partner, grandparent, mom, wife, step-parent, nanny, sibling, old friend — I hope you have someone out there who shows up for you and your family!"

"It is the great blessing of our life. Now I'm gonna cry. Okay! Love to everyone today!" Kaling captioned with a heart emoticon.