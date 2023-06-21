In meeting with CJP, Ahsan, Khosa discuss 'important' legal matters

(L to R) Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and former Punjab governor Latif Khosa (right). — AFP/SC website/Online/File

Legal experts call on the top judge in his chamber at SC.

Barrister Ahsan discusses petition challenging military trials.

Khosa discusses plea challenging BHC's order.

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Aitezaz Ahsan and Barrister Sardar Latif Khosa on Tuesday discussed important legal matters in a meeting with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, which came as an important development in the current state of political affairs.



The two legal experts called on the top judge in his chamber at the Supreme Court, The News reported.

In an hour-long meeting, both the senior lawyers apprised CJP Bandial about important constitutional petitions filed in the apex court pertaining to the fundamental rights of citizens in general and supremacy of the Constitution in particular, sources close to the development said.

It was further learnt that Barrister Ahsan informed CJP Bandial about his constitutional petition challenging the trials of civilians through military courts and urged the chief justice to fix the matter in the apex court at the earliest.

Sources said that during the meeting, Khosa also informed the CJP that he had also filed an appeal against the order passed by the Balochistan High Court (BHC) dismissing their petition seeking the quashing of an FIR, nominating former prime minister Imran Khan in the murder case of advocate Jamil Kakar in Quetta.

It is pertinent to mention here that Barrister Ahsan, the other day, challenged in the Supreme Court the decision taken in the corps commanders' meeting on May 15 to try civilians involved in the May 9 incidents in military courts established under the Pakistan Army Act 1952.

He has filed a petition in the apex court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution through Khosa and advocate Salman Akram Raja.

Meanwhile, the Registrar’s office on Tuesday allotted Diary Number 14180 to the petition filed by Ahsan, challenging the trials of civilians by military courts.

Earlier on Tuesday, Khosa filed an appeal in the apex court of the country against the order passed by BHC dated June 15, dismissing the petition of Imran Khan, seeking quashing of the FIR, nominating him in the murder case of advocate Jamil Kakar in Quetta.

He prayed to the apex court that the matter be fixed in the week commencing from June 19.

Former prime minister Imran Khan visited Khosa's residence in Lahore to express solidarity with the senior lawyer in the wake of the firing incident at the latter’s house.

Later, Khosa told the media that he would file an appeal in the Supreme Court on behalf of Khan, seeking the quashing of an FIR nominating him in the murder case of advocate Jamil Kakar in Quetta.