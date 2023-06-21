 
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
Karan Johar shares glimpse of 'special day' at British Parliament

Karan Johar receives an award for his contribution in the global entertainment
Karan Johar, who has been working in film industry for the past 25 years as a director, shared glimpse of his special day at the British Parliament where he received an award for his contribution in the entertainment industry.  

Taking it to his Instagram, Karan shared two pictures of him receiving the award at the parliament from one of the dignitaries. He felt grateful to be honoured with such a prestigious award.

He wrote: “Today has been such a special day! I am fortunate and deeply grateful to be honoured at the British House of Parliament, in London by the esteemed Baroness Verma of Leicester.”

“We celebrated my 25th year as a filmmaker in the film industry and I launched the teaser for #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani too!”

He further wrote: “It’s one of those days where I pinch myself and realize that dreams so come true. Thank you everyone for the unabashed love you have shown me in my journey. And I promise you, there is more to come.”

Meanwhile, Dharma Productions also shared the same photos to pay tribute to their captain. They also penned a moving caption for him that read: “It only gets grander with double the celebration!”

“We’re over the moon to see our captain, @karanjohar honored at the British Parliament in London TODAY for his contribution to the global entertainment industry - celebrating his 25th anniversary year!”

Karan Johar’s next directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is coming out in theatres on July 28, reports Pinkvilla.

