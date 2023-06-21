Scott Disick ‘resigned’ hopes of reconciliation with ex Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick has accepted the fact that he will not reconcile with his ex Kourtney Kardashian as she revealed her pregnancy with husband Travis Barker.



“He knew about the pregnancy before it was announced publicly,” an insider told People Magazine, adding that the exes are on good terms.

“He and Kourtney are cordial, and he’s resigned that their relationship is over. They’re in a good coparenting routine,” the source said.

The Kardashian’s star, 44, recreated a Blink-182 music video - All The Small Things released in 1999 – in which the camera pans to a woman in the audience holding cheering and holding up a sign that reads, “Travis I’m Pregnant,” as she jumps up and down.

Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barker, 47, is the member of the band Blink-182.

Earlier, in an insider also told Us Weekly that Disick, who shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with Kourtney, prioritised his good terms with his ex.

“Scott knows this is what Kourtney has wanted for a long time and as bittersweet as it was, he reached out to congratulate her and Travis,” the insider said.

According to the source, Disick has held out hope about reconciling with the mother of his kids. “As much as he wishes things could have worked out for them, at the end of the day, all he wants is for Kourtney to be happy.”

Barker, for his part, shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to daughter Atiana, 24 — who Moakler, 48, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.