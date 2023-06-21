 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick ‘resigned’ hopes of reconciliation with ex Kourtney Kardashian

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Scott Disick has accepted the fact that he will not reconcile with his ex Kourtney Kardashian as she revealed her pregnancy with husband Travis Barker.

“He knew about the pregnancy before it was announced publicly,” an insider told People Magazine, adding that the exes are on good terms.

“He and Kourtney are cordial, and he’s resigned that their relationship is over. They’re in a good coparenting routine,” the source said.

The Kardashian’s star, 44, recreated a Blink-182 music video - All The Small Things released in 1999 – in which the camera pans to a woman in the audience holding cheering and holding up a sign that reads, “Travis I’m Pregnant,” as she jumps up and down.

Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barker, 47, is the member of the band Blink-182.

Earlier, in an insider also told Us Weekly that Disick, who shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with Kourtney, prioritised his good terms with his ex.

“Scott knows this is what Kourtney has wanted for a long time and as bittersweet as it was, he reached out to congratulate her and Travis,” the insider said.

According to the source, Disick has held out hope about reconciling with the mother of his kids. “As much as he wishes things could have worked out for them, at the end of the day, all he wants is for Kourtney to be happy.”

Barker, for his part, shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to daughter Atiana, 24 — who Moakler, 48, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise reveals how ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ motorbike stunt took unexpected turn

Tom Cruise reveals how ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ motorbike stunt took unexpected turn
Britney Spears reveals she met sister Jamie Lynn Spears amid years-long feud video

Britney Spears reveals she met sister Jamie Lynn Spears amid years-long feud
Jennifer Garner reacts to Kate Middleton's latest move video

Jennifer Garner reacts to Kate Middleton's latest move
Kim Kardashian forgets to mention Kanye West in belated Father’s Day tribute

Kim Kardashian forgets to mention Kanye West in belated Father’s Day tribute

Prince William looks delighted as he meets England's Women Football team video

Prince William looks delighted as he meets England's Women Football team
Nicola Coughlan breaks silence on ‘romantic’ season 3 of ‘Bridgeton’

Nicola Coughlan breaks silence on ‘romantic’ season 3 of ‘Bridgeton’
First look of Priscilla Presley’s upcoming biopic by Sofia Coppola unveiled

First look of Priscilla Presley’s upcoming biopic by Sofia Coppola unveiled
Taylor Swift sends internet into frenzy with new international dates for Eras tour video

Taylor Swift sends internet into frenzy with new international dates for Eras tour

Jonathan Majors gears for trial as shadows loom over career

Jonathan Majors gears for trial as shadows loom over career
Samuel L. Jackson throws weight behind Brie Larson after online backlash

Samuel L. Jackson throws weight behind Brie Larson after online backlash
Travis Barker ex Shanna Moakler ‘too busy’ to care about his, Kourtney Kardashian life

Travis Barker ex Shanna Moakler ‘too busy’ to care about his, Kourtney Kardashian life
Kanye West's old HBO pilot finds its way to internet

Kanye West's old HBO pilot finds its way to internet
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers hash out divorce deal after 3 years split

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers hash out divorce deal after 3 years split
Disney to shock Netflix as Ryan Murphy deal nears: report

Disney to shock Netflix as Ryan Murphy deal nears: report
Tom Sandoval disses Tom Schwartz after his sharp jab

Tom Sandoval disses Tom Schwartz after his sharp jab
Mindy Kaling talks about 'hospital' visit with father when kids were born

Mindy Kaling talks about 'hospital' visit with father when kids were born
Jennifer Garner adds personal Ben Affleck tribute after JLo on 'Father's Day' video

Jennifer Garner adds personal Ben Affleck tribute after JLo on 'Father's Day'
Jessica White says Nick Cannon was 'emotionally abusive' in fresh confession video

Jessica White says Nick Cannon was 'emotionally abusive' in fresh confession
Robert Downey Jr. felt 'evil in the air' during 1990s jail time: 'Spell on me' video

Robert Downey Jr. felt 'evil in the air' during 1990s jail time: 'Spell on me'
Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy news got fake 'surprise reaction' from Travis video

Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy news got fake 'surprise reaction' from Travis
Simon Pegg remembers Tom Cruise's 'death-defying Mission Impossible 7' stunt

Simon Pegg remembers Tom Cruise's 'death-defying Mission Impossible 7' stunt