Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
Zoya Akhtar admits training 'The Archies' star kids to deal with 'nepotism'

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Sridevi’s daughters are going to make their debut with The Archies
Zoya Akhtar opened up that she trained star kids, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda how to deal with the nepotism debate.

Ever since, news came out that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Sridevi’s daughter and Amitabha Bachchan’s grandson are going to be a part of Zoya’s directorial The Archies, the three-star kids became target to this ongoing debate.  

Therefore, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director revealed how she prepared the kids for such a thing.  "See at the end of the day, we all grow up. We all grow up wanting to follow our dreams. When you grow up in a house with parents you admire, you just end up doing things they do”

“It is as simple as that. Who is anyone to say, ‘You can’t do this, you can’t do that”, she told Film Companion.

Zoya told them: "You don’t. You have to roll with the punches. You have to go out there, you have to keep your head down and work hard. At the end of the day, if you do your job well, you will be unstoppable.”

“Do your job, that’s it, everything else. I just bubble myself, I focus on what I have to do, and if I do it well or honestly, it will find its audience.”

“You can’t control anything but yourself. You can’t control what people say, think, if they like you or they don’t. You can just control what you put out. So that’s what you should do– focus, be a Jedi."

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda are all set to make their debut with The Archies, reports Pinkvilla.

