President Alvi approves Justice Qazi Faez Isa's appointment as next CJP

Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — Supreme Court of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi Wednesday approved senior puisne judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa's appointment as the next chief justice of Pakistan.



The appointment will be effective from September 17, 2023, with the retirement of incumbent CJP Umar Atta Bandial on September 16, under Article 179 of the Constitution.

Justice Isa will become the 29th top judge of the country when he takes the oath as CJP on September 17. President Alvi will administer the oath to Justice Isa.

