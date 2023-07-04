 
Alexa Chung and beau Tom Sturridge sport vintage ensembles in London outing

July 04, 2023


On Sunday, Alexa Chung and her boyfriend Tom Sturridge visited London's fashionable Portobello Road, showcasing their unique sense of vintage fashion.

The couple, who have reportedly been dating since July of last year and are speculated to be engaged, explored antique shops together.

Alexa, 39, looked stunning in an oversized brown blazer layered over a blue sweater, paired with blue trousers and Adidas trainers.

Tom Sturridge, aged 37, known for his role in the Netflix series The Sandman, was once engaged to actress Sienna Miller, 41, with whom he shares a daughter named Marlowe, aged 10.

During their visit to Portobello Road, The Sandman actor was seen wearing a patchwork knitted cardigan, blue trousers, and Dr. Martens shoes while taking a call. 

Speculation about their engagement was fueled last month when Alexa was spotted wearing a ring on her wedding finger.

The son of award-winning film director Charles Sturridge, Tom seems open to marriage, while Alexa for her part, previously mused: "I just don't get why marriage is different from non-marriage — I just don't get it."

When asked about the engagement rumors, Alexa's representative chose not to comment. Last July, Tom and Alexa confirmed their relationship when they were seen together on day seven of the Wimbledon Championships.

Tom and Sienna had previously been in a relationship for four years until their split in 2015. Despite the breakup, they remain on good terms, and Sienna has referred to Tom as her "best friend."

