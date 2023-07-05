 
menu menu menu

NAB grills Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in graft cases

By
Asim Yasin
|
Farooq Aqdas

|July 05, 2023

An undated image of paramilitary force personnel guarding the NAB headquarters rooftop. — Online/File
An undated image of paramilitary force personnel guarding the NAB headquarters' rooftop. — Online/File

  • NAB CITs present documents related to both cases.
  • Anti-graft body questions former first lady about Al-Qadir University.
  • Authorities recall Consul General in Dubai in Toshakhana case probe.

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday questioned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, who appeared before the anti-graft watchdog at its Rawalpindi office for the investigations of Toshakhana case and £190 million settlement case, The News reported.

Sources said that some documents had also been presented before the combined investigation teams (CIT) of both cases.

They said that the PTI chief, who remains entangled in several cases, including the graft cases related to the state gift depository and multi-million pounds settlement with UK's National Crime Agency (NCA), was questioned about the gifts he retained and sold. 

While the former first lady was asked about the matters of Al-Qadir University and land acquisition.

Pakistan consul general in Dubai recalled

Meanwhile, the authorities called back Pakistan Consul General in Dubai Hassan Afzal Khan for the investigations in the Toshakhana case against the former prime minister.

Hassan, who is the former chief of protocol and director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has reported back to the department.

It may be noted that the chief of protocol receives the list of different matters related to the foreign visits of the prime ministers, via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

This list includes the details of the gifts received by the premier and members of his delegation.

Given that, Hassan is the first official who has complete knowledge of the gifts received by the then prime minister and his associates from foreign governments, and can play an important role in the probe of the Toshakhana case 

More From Pakistan:

Seven lives lost as highest rainfall in decades turns Lahore into urban swamp

Seven lives lost as highest rainfall in decades turns Lahore into urban swamp
FIA arrests 5 Pakistanis who worked in Israel for up to 7 years

FIA arrests 5 Pakistanis who worked in Israel for up to 7 years
'Decision' to disqualify Nawaz Sharif taken before SC verdict, PTI lawyer claims

'Decision' to disqualify Nawaz Sharif taken before SC verdict, PTI lawyer claims
SC moved against 29 civilians' military trials during PTI regime

SC moved against 29 civilians' military trials during PTI regime
Two SC judges agree with Justice Isa over need for deciding fate of Supreme Court law first

Two SC judges agree with Justice Isa over need for deciding fate of Supreme Court law first
Pakistan assails Israel for raids, airstrikes on Jenin

Pakistan assails Israel for raids, airstrikes on Jenin
Swedish parliament urged to dispel misconceptions about Islam

Swedish parliament urged to dispel misconceptions about Islam
Govt announces countrywide protests on July 7 against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Govt announces countrywide protests on July 7 against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden
PTI leader Asad Qaiser ‘evades arrest’ at Peshawar High Court

PTI leader Asad Qaiser ‘evades arrest’ at Peshawar High Court
GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree case

GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree case
Good news for Karachiites: Ferry service between Do Darya to Port Qasim proposed

Good news for Karachiites: Ferry service between Do Darya to Port Qasim proposed
SCO Summit: ‘Use of terrorism for diplomatic point scoring must be avoided,’ Pakistan tells India

SCO Summit: ‘Use of terrorism for diplomatic point scoring must be avoided,’ Pakistan tells India
CJP's salary increased by more than Rs200,000

CJP's salary increased by more than Rs200,000
Canada-bound PIA flight turns back after hydraulic dysfunction

Canada-bound PIA flight turns back after hydraulic dysfunction
IHC declares session court's verdict on Toshakhana case 'null and void'

IHC declares session court's verdict on Toshakhana case 'null and void'
Pakistan mulling to appoint new envoy to US

Pakistan mulling to appoint new envoy to US
NAB gets power to detain accused for 30 days under new amendment

NAB gets power to detain accused for 30 days under new amendment
Dar hopes Nawaz to take part in election, become next prime minister

Dar hopes Nawaz to take part in election, become next prime minister