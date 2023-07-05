NAB grills Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in graft cases

An undated image of paramilitary force personnel guarding the NAB headquarters' rooftop. — Online/File

NAB CITs present documents related to both cases.

Anti-graft body questions former first lady about Al-Qadir University.

Authorities recall Consul General in Dubai in Toshakhana case probe.

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday questioned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, who appeared before the anti-graft watchdog at its Rawalpindi office for the investigations of Toshakhana case and £190 million settlement case, The News reported.



Sources said that some documents had also been presented before the combined investigation teams (CIT) of both cases.

They said that the PTI chief, who remains entangled in several cases, including the graft cases related to the state gift depository and multi-million pounds settlement with UK's National Crime Agency (NCA), was questioned about the gifts he retained and sold.

While the former first lady was asked about the matters of Al-Qadir University and land acquisition.

Pakistan consul general in Dubai recalled

Meanwhile, the authorities called back Pakistan Consul General in Dubai Hassan Afzal Khan for the investigations in the Toshakhana case against the former prime minister.

Hassan, who is the former chief of protocol and director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has reported back to the department.

It may be noted that the chief of protocol receives the list of different matters related to the foreign visits of the prime ministers, via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This list includes the details of the gifts received by the premier and members of his delegation.

Given that, Hassan is the first official who has complete knowledge of the gifts received by the then prime minister and his associates from foreign governments, and can play an important role in the probe of the Toshakhana case