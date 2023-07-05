Rosie O’Donnell says Madonna is ‘very strong’ following her health scare

Rosie O’Donnell told Madonna’s fans that she is “very strong” as she recovers from her health scare that led to her hospitalisation last week.

The comedian, 61, said the Queen of Pop, 64, is “good” and “recovering at home” as she responded to fans asking for an update on the singer's health via Instagram.

“She is recovering at home — she is very strong in general,” O’Donnell replied to one follower.

Another follower wrote, “God bless her hope she’s ok, I don’t care about the tour [sic].”

In response, O’Donnell wrote, “She’s good.”

O’Donnell’s response to fans comes a week after the Material Girl singer was rushed to the hospital for a “serious bacterial infection”.

On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, the singer’s longtime manager and producer Guy Oseary revealed that the singer had been hospitalized due to a “serious bacterial infection” amid rehearsals for her upcoming Celebration Tour, but is now recovering.

However, according to a music source cited by People Magazine, Madonna “ignored some symptoms of illness for quite a while because she thought they would go away”.

The source explained, “She didn’t want to take time away from rehearsals. She was rundown and not feeling 100 percent for a while in anticipation of her tour. She is relentless in her quest to be the best, to wow her fans and to do what others before her have not done.”

Another sourced added, “Madonna has been very busy for a long time and not taking care of herself. She just continues to push herself beyond the limit.”

Madonna was set to kick off her tour in Vancouver on July 15, commemorating the 40-year anniversary of her career. “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” she said back in January while announcing her tour.

However, in the light of her medical condition, Oseary announced that “all commitments” of the singer are “paused”.