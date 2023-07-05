 
menu menu menu

Rosie O’Donnell says Madonna is ‘very strong’ following her health scare

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Rosie O’Donnell told Madonna’s fans that she is “very strong” as she recovers from her health scare that led to her hospitalisation last week.

The comedian, 61, said the Queen of Pop, 64, is “good” and “recovering at home” as she responded to fans asking for an update on the singer's health via Instagram.

“She is recovering at home — she is very strong in general,” O’Donnell replied to one follower.

Another follower wrote, “God bless her hope she’s ok, I don’t care about the tour [sic].”

In response, O’Donnell wrote, “She’s good.”

O’Donnell’s response to fans comes a week after the Material Girl singer was rushed to the hospital for a “serious bacterial infection”.

On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, the singer’s longtime manager and producer Guy Oseary revealed that the singer had been hospitalized due to a “serious bacterial infection” amid rehearsals for her upcoming Celebration Tour, but is now recovering.

However, according to a music source cited by People Magazine, Madonna “ignored some symptoms of illness for quite a while because she thought they would go away”.

The source explained, “She didn’t want to take time away from rehearsals. She was rundown and not feeling 100 percent for a while in anticipation of her tour. She is relentless in her quest to be the best, to wow her fans and to do what others before her have not done.”

Another sourced added, “Madonna has been very busy for a long time and not taking care of herself. She just continues to push herself beyond the limit.”

Madonna was set to kick off her tour in Vancouver on July 15, commemorating the 40-year anniversary of her career. “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” she said back in January while announcing her tour.

However, in the light of her medical condition, Oseary announced that “all commitments” of the singer are “paused”.

More From Entertainment:

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends
Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert
Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry

Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry
Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns
‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies