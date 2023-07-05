 
menu menu menu

'The Family Man' actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take year-long break: Reports

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Samantha wants to focus on the treatment of her myositis diagnosis, reports
Samantha wants to focus on the treatment of her myositis diagnosis, reports

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be taking a break from her acting career for some time, reports.

According to News 18, Prabhu won’t be signing any Tamil, Telugu, or Bollywood films after the completion of Citadel and Kushi.

Reportedly, she has also returned all the payments she had already taken from producers for new projects.

Sources revealed: “She will take a year-long break from work and will not sign any new Telugu or Bollywood films.”

“She plans to use this time to regain her health and seek additional treatment. Samantha has returned advance payments to producers she had previously taken."

Some close sources also told India Today that, “Samantha is currently shooting the film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.”

“This is the film’s final shooting schedule, which will be completed in two or three days. She is nearly finished with Citadel and will be free of commitments with this.”

In 2022, the Family Man actress shared with her fans her myositis diagnosis. Recently, during the promotion of her last released film, Shaakuntalam, she opened up about the impact of her disease and its treatment.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda is set to release in September. Meanwhile, her upcoming series Citadel’s release has not been announced yet.  

More From Showbiz:

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's 'Bawaal' teaser releases: WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's 'Bawaal' teaser releases: WATCH
Rohit Saraf spills beans about Shahid Kapoor's 'Ishq Vishk' sequel

Rohit Saraf spills beans about Shahid Kapoor's 'Ishq Vishk' sequel

Kajol and Kriti Sanon team up again after 'Dilwale' for 'Do Patti'

Kajol and Kriti Sanon team up again after 'Dilwale' for 'Do Patti'
Kriti Sanon 'shifts the gear' as she launches her very own production house

Kriti Sanon 'shifts the gear' as she launches her very own production house
Kartik Aaryan teases fans with his next ambitious project 'Chandu Champion'

Kartik Aaryan teases fans with his next ambitious project 'Chandu Champion'
Kajol regrets NOT paying attention to Shah Rukh Khan's THIS advice

Kajol regrets NOT paying attention to Shah Rukh Khan's THIS advice
Jemima Khan's 'What's Love Got to Do with It' bags 4 UK film awards

Jemima Khan's 'What's Love Got to Do with It' bags 4 UK film awards
'Jee Le Zaraa': Katrina Kaif to remain part of Farhan Akhtar's road-trip film

'Jee Le Zaraa': Katrina Kaif to remain part of Farhan Akhtar's road-trip film
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' teaser to release on THIS date

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' teaser to release on THIS date
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': Trailer out now

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': Trailer out now
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest collab with B Praak disappoint fans

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest collab with B Praak disappoint fans
Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury while shooting for project in Los Angeles

Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury while shooting for project in Los Angeles
Aditi Rao Hydari breaks silence on her rumoured romance with Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari breaks silence on her rumoured romance with Siddharth
Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's 'OMG 2' first look unveiled

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's 'OMG 2' first look unveiled
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' trailer to release with 'Mission Impossible 7' in theatres

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' trailer to release with 'Mission Impossible 7' in theatres
'Gadar 2': Nana Patekar turns voiceover artist for film

'Gadar 2': Nana Patekar turns voiceover artist for film

Sonam Kapoor receives invite to Dior's Autumn-Winter show in Paris

Sonam Kapoor receives invite to Dior's Autumn-Winter show in Paris
Dulquer Salmaan leave fans worried after dropping mysterious post

Dulquer Salmaan leave fans worried after dropping mysterious post