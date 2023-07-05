'The Family Man' actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take year-long break: Reports

Samantha wants to focus on the treatment of her myositis diagnosis, reports

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be taking a break from her acting career for some time, reports.

According to News 18, Prabhu won’t be signing any Tamil, Telugu, or Bollywood films after the completion of Citadel and Kushi.

Reportedly, she has also returned all the payments she had already taken from producers for new projects.

Sources revealed: “She will take a year-long break from work and will not sign any new Telugu or Bollywood films.”

“She plans to use this time to regain her health and seek additional treatment. Samantha has returned advance payments to producers she had previously taken."

Some close sources also told India Today that, “Samantha is currently shooting the film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.”

“This is the film’s final shooting schedule, which will be completed in two or three days. She is nearly finished with Citadel and will be free of commitments with this.”

In 2022, the Family Man actress shared with her fans her myositis diagnosis. Recently, during the promotion of her last released film, Shaakuntalam, she opened up about the impact of her disease and its treatment.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda is set to release in September. Meanwhile, her upcoming series Citadel’s release has not been announced yet.