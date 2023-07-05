 
Javed Miandad regrets 'making Imran Khan prime minister'

By
Sports Desk

|July 05, 2023

Cricketing legend Javed Miandad speaks in this undated video. — YouTube/@JavedMiandadOfficial
Cricketing legend Javed Miandad has claimed that he was behind Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's rise to the prime minister's office, but now he regrets the "decision" to back him.

"Today, I am telling you that I made Imran Khan the prime minister," Miandad said during an interview with anchorperson Waseem Badami on a private television channel.

Badami then asked the former cricketer — who became Pakistan's captain at a young age of 22 — how was he responsible for Khan becoming the prime minister.

While smiling, he said: "There are some God-fearing people; they should be called and thanked."

The interviewer then asked Miandad whether he attended Khan's oath-taking ceremony in 2018.

In response, he said: "Yes, absolutely, I was there. I was sitting over there but he didn't thank me and this hurt me."

"If I would still be supporting him today, he wouldn't be in this condition. He used to listen to me. If I could make him the prime minister, then I could have also stopped his ouster," Miandad claimed.

"But now, I believe, Imran Khan's chances of becoming the prime minister again are very slim," the ex-cricketer added.

The PTI chief is famous for winning the World Cup in 1992, Pakistan's first such feat, and since then, no other captain has been able to lead the team to such glory.

Miandad was also part of the 1992 World Cup winning squad.

Khan was ousted as the prime minister in April last year after the now-government parties moved a no-confidence motion against him, making him the first premier to be removed from office through a no-trust vote.

