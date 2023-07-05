Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘living the life they’ve chosen’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bid for ‘success and freedom’ has just been called into question by experts who believe the couple are ‘only good for Holding hands in the California sunshine’.



A writer for the Toronto Star, Sarah Laing issued these claims in a brand-new piece.

She started the entire converastion off by saying, “Much as they’d like to think otherwise, most people don’t follow the royals for their moral leadership or their sparkling personalities.”

“Above all else, the fascination stems from the institution itself, and the soap operas that play out against this grandiose backdrop,” she also added in her piece.

“Which brings us back to Meghan and Harry. Over the weekend, paparazzi pictures of the couple were published. (It's not confirmed when they were taken, however, since tabloids love to withhold images and release them for maximum drama-causing impact.)”

“In them, the Duke and Duchess could not look farther from their flop era: Holding hands in the California sunshine, smiling as they get into a gleaming SUV.”

But Ms Laing also wondered before signing off, “They look relaxed and happy, living the life they’ve chosen. Isn't that what true success looks like?”