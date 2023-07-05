 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘living the life they’ve chosen’

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bid for ‘success and freedom’ has just been called into question by experts who believe the couple are ‘only good for Holding hands in the California sunshine’.

A writer for the Toronto Star, Sarah Laing issued these claims in a brand-new piece.

She started the entire converastion off by saying, “Much as they’d like to think otherwise, most people don’t follow the royals for their moral leadership or their sparkling personalities.”

“Above all else, the fascination stems from the institution itself, and the soap operas that play out against this grandiose backdrop,” she also added in her piece.

“Which brings us back to Meghan and Harry. Over the weekend, paparazzi pictures of the couple were published. (It's not confirmed when they were taken, however, since tabloids love to withhold images and release them for maximum drama-causing impact.)”

“In them, the Duke and Duchess could not look farther from their flop era: Holding hands in the California sunshine, smiling as they get into a gleaming SUV.”

But Ms Laing also wondered before signing off, “They look relaxed and happy, living the life they’ve chosen. Isn't that what true success looks like?”

More From Entertainment:

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’
Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt

Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt
The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour

The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour
Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child

Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child
Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy

Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy
Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie

Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’
Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children

Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children
Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé

Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé
Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald

Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald
Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans
Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow

Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow
Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise

Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise
Shakira's powerful fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week speaks volumes

Shakira's powerful fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week speaks volumes