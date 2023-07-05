 
menu menu menu

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

Cate Blanchett has recently been called a “rock star” by her The New Boy director Warwick Thornton.

On July 5, the actress along with her director appeared on Sunrise to promote their latest movie venture where Thornton also disclosed, “what Cate is really like to work with” via Daily Mail.

Thornton jokingly described Blanchett as imitating “devil horns above his head”, however, he then said, “It's Beauty and the Beast.”

“It started with absolute fear,” continued the movie-maker.

Thornton stated, “I mean, Cate Blanchett, cinema is still alive because of this rock star.”

“It started with fear but obviously that was completely erased,” shared the Samson and Delilah director.

Thornton mentioned that he “utilised a fast-paced approach to directing”, and it’s amazing how Blanchett would keep up with him.

Earlier, Blanchett spoke to Courier Mail and explained the downside of being a world-famous actress when it comes to her homeland, Australia.

“The worst thing for us as an actor in Australia is getting in the back of the cab and a cabbie asking ‘what do you do?’”

Blanchett admitted, “You're constantly having to fight for the space or to justify the fact that you have the right to actually be an artist in Australia.”

Talking about how Australian celebrities are hailed overseas, the Tar actress pointed out, “Yet overseas, our culture is celebrated and sung and praised but we don't often do it internally.”

Meanwhile, The New Boy is scheduled to release in cinemas across Australia on July 6.

More From Entertainment:

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends
Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert
Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry

Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry
Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns
‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies
The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol

The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol