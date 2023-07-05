 
menu menu menu

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Halle Berry and boyfriend Van Hunt relax at home on the 4th of July
Halle Berry and boyfriend Van Hunt relax at home on the 4th of July 

Halle Berry marked the country's birthday on Tuesday by sharing a post on Instagram that featured her boyfriend of three years, singer Van Hunt.

The 56-year-old Oscar winner posed playfully in a black maxi dress, a straw hat, and sunglasses, with her arm casually resting on her knee, suggesting that she was ready to enjoy the summer heat and the celebrations of the day.

Accompanying Berry's picture is a photo of her boyfriend, 53-year-old singer Van Hunt, relaxing in his robe in the kitchen. 

Hunt is seen wearing sunflower glasses that frame his eyes with the petals of the flower, and a bright orange bucket hat on top. He holds a coffee cup in his hand, completing the laid-back look.

The Catwoman actress captioned the post: “Can’t ruin my vibe today … and you damn sure can’t ruin his! (swipe) Happy 4th to you and yours!!”

Halle Berry continued her celebration on her Instagram Story by sharing photos of her two dogs, Jax and Ro, who were dressed in red, white, and blue filters, making them look like patriotic puppies.

Although Berry and Hunt may be having a more relaxed Fourth of July celebration, they have not shied away from showing their affection for each other.

Just a month prior, Berry shared some loved-up photos of the couple on Instagram, including one where they share a kiss.

She added words of wisdom to women in the caption: “Don't be the girl a man wants, be the woman a man needs!”

More From Entertainment:

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends
Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert
Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry

Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry
Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies
The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol

The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol