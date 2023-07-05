Pink and her husband want to move to Australia: Report

Pink and her husband Carey Hart have recently decided to relocate to Australia, according to source.



In a report published by New Idea, the singer, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, has expressed her wish to begin a “new chapter” with her husband and family.

It is said in the report that the songstress, who will be seen performing in Australia this Summer, has thought to settle to Down Under.

A source close to the singer spilled to the outlet, “Australia will be such a special time. Setting up their much longed for dream base Down Under where they can escape the wintry months will be just what the doctor ordered.”

In February, the singer appeared on Australian 60 Minutes and disclosed that she was “looking into having Australian citizenship”.

“Last year I was thinking about applying for citizenship, I am not even joking,” she admitted.

Pink explained that she told her husband to “move” to Australia.

“I was like, if we are going somewhere, Carey, that's where we are going. So, I was kind of looking into it,” added the singer.

Meanwhile, Pink reportedly announced her Summer Carnival Tour, which will be held in Australia in February 2024.