Fashion designer praises Kate Middleton after her Wimbledon appearance

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

The creative director of Balmain has said his brand was honored by Kate Middleton who wore their blazer at Wimbledon.

Taking to Instagram, Olivier Rousteing,  shared Kate's picture from her appearance at Wimbledon.

Oliver wrote, "The princess of Wales wearing the Balmain blazer #thenewfrenchstyle , such an Honor #katemiddleton The Balmain royalty."

Kate Middleton made her first appearance on the second day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championship, which is one of the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournaments.

The Princess of Wales, who is a patron of the All England Tennis Club, made an appearance at the event with utmost panache.

Her style has garnered the greatest attention and once again as she wore her pistachio green and white double-breasted blazer from Balmain.

