Kiara Advani talks about impressing mother-in-law Rimma Malhotra: 'I made sure...'

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Kiara Advani tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra on February 7, 2023
Kiara Advani recently spoke about how she managed to impress her mother-in-law, Rimma Malhotra, after her marriage with Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara revealed that she did a lot of buttering. She found out that Pani Puri was Rimma’s favorite snack.

Therefore, on her first visit to her in-laws, the Shershah actress made sure she made her mother-in-law some homemade pani puris.

The 30-year-old actress told Mirchi Plus: “My mother-in-law likes pani puri a lot. She is now living with us in Mumbai.”

“On the first day of her visit, I made sure she had home-made pani puri. It really impressed her and made her happy. I knew she will love me to another level. She was so happy”, reported News 18.

Kiara and Sidharth got married in February 2023 among their close friends and family members at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Later, the duo hosted a grand reception in Mumbai, which was attended by many Bollywood stars including Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and Karan Johar.

On the work front, Kiara Advani has just wrapped up the shoot for the film Game Changer with Ram Charan. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is currently busy working for Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force.

