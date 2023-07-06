 
Kate Garraway left stunned as her phone starts playing music live on 'Good Morning Britain'

By
Web Desk

July 06, 2023

TV star Kate Garraway was left stunned as her phone strangely started playing music live on Good Morning Britain on Thursday. 

Garraway was debating about the impact of disruptive protests by Just Stop Oil when her phone halted the discussion leaving her feeling embarrassed.

Daniel Hooper was expressing an opinion about JSO's antics at Wimbledon in conversation with Ben Shepherd and Susanna Reid when they were disturbed by a musical tune. 

"Oh, we've got a musical soundtrack," remarked Susanna.

'This is Garraway's protest,' quipped Susanna after realizing that the tune was on Kate's mobile, reports Dailymail.

The presenter defended herself stating, "I don't know what happened here. I am so sorry. Oh my God, it's happening again! It was on silent! It was on silent!'

They were able to finish the segment but the incident was remembered again later in the show.

Responding to Susanna's question of whether Kate had figured out what made her phone go off, she replied, "I think it was, well you know when they throw up memory videos of portraits? Well, it was of my goddaughter who you've both met, Tabby.'

'She was coming up in a lovely selection which I couldn't turn down.'

As Kate was responding to another question, she was halted by her phone again. 

She shouted at the crew stating that they were gaslighting her. 

Kate recently received an MBE at Windsor Castle for her services to broadcasting, journalism, and charity. 

