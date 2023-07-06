Alamgir Tareen's death: Condolences from cricket fraternity pour in on Twitter

Alamgir Khan Tareen's picture with a Twitter reaction attached to it. — PCB/Twitter

The cricket fraternity on Thursday mourned the unfortunate death of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans owner Alamgir Khan by suicide and posted condolences on Twitter.



The shocking incident emerged when the police officials confirmed that Alamgir, who is also the brother of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Khan Tareen, had allegedly shot himself in the head at his residence in Lahore.

Condolences started pouring in on Twitter as several cricket personalities and PSL franchises regretted the tragic death of the businessman.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr Tareen's family. We request you all to kindly respect his family's privacy. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Multan Sultans stated.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Alamgir. He offered his condolences to the deceased's family, friends and team Multan Sultans.

Moreover, Lahore Qalandars also grieved Alamgir's death, saying that the management was "shocked and saddened" to hear about it.

"This loss leaves a significant void within the cricket community. We offer our heartfelt support to his family and Multan Sultans to navigate this challenging time," Lahore Qalandars said, while praying for the deceased and his survivors.

Earlier, renowned cricket presenter Zainab Abbas, former cricketer Rashid Latif, middle-order batter Sohaib Maqsood, and others expressed shock and grief over the tragic death.

Islamabad United's owner Ali Naqvi said that Tareen "was always full of life and was a very refined person".

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Atif Rana said he couldn't believe his ears "hearing about the news of Alamgir Tareen".

"It was a memorable journey with Alamgir Tareen in PSL. Alamgir Tareen was a decent person and a good companion," Rana added.

The reports of alleged suicide were later confirmed by Alamgir's brother Jahangir.