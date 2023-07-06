 
menu menu menu

Shaun White says Nina Dobrev supported him with upcoming docuseries

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Shaun White says Nina Dobrev supported him with upcoming docuseries
Shaun White says Nina Dobrev supported him with upcoming docuseries

Shaun White has recently gushed over his girlfriend Nina Dobrev for being “super supportive” with his upcoming docuseries titled Shaun White: The Last Run.

Speaking to OK! magazine, White revealed, “She's the best. She was over my shoulder a lot of it. It was only supposed to be three episodes, and I said, ‘Would you mind taking a look at this? You know this world’. After we watched the first episode, I was kind of having a heart attack because it's like I am born and I retire.”

The Olympian continued, “There was so much happening in episode one that I was like, ‘What's happening here?’ I was having a panic attack but had to remember it's the first draft.”

He remembered how the Vampire Diaries star calmed him, stating, “We ended up calling the team and saying, ‘This doesn't feel like it is going to fit into all three episodes.’”

“We pushed really hard for that, and she helped me navigate the industry of film-making and helped me describe what I needed,” explained the 36-year-old

White added, “We ended up pushing for a fourth episode and got it, which was really exciting. That is a really big deal when that happens. She's been super supportive through the whole thing.”

“She's always been my biggest advocate and in my corner. She's amazing,” he remarked.

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid steps out for pal's birthday after partying with Leonardo DiCaprio video

Gigi Hadid steps out for pal's birthday after partying with Leonardo DiCaprio

Meghan Markle is feeling ‘utterly humiliated’ by Spotify video

Meghan Markle is feeling ‘utterly humiliated’ by Spotify
Gigi Hadid likes 'attention' she gets from Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours video

Gigi Hadid likes 'attention' she gets from Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours

Ryan Murphy sends threat of lawsuit to Writers Guild Strike captain Warren Leight

Ryan Murphy sends threat of lawsuit to Writers Guild Strike captain Warren Leight
Tracy Chapman amazed as Luke Combs' version of

Tracy Chapman amazed as Luke Combs' version of "Fast Car" soars to number one on country charts
Cardi B turns heads with her bold fashion sense amid Paris Fashion Week video

Cardi B turns heads with her bold fashion sense amid Paris Fashion Week
Billie Eilish's song 'What was I made for' to feature in Barbie movie

Billie Eilish's song 'What was I made for' to feature in Barbie movie
Cardi B's humorous exit with her security guard after Paris Fashion Week show captures attention

Cardi B's humorous exit with her security guard after Paris Fashion Week show captures attention
Ben Affleck agrees to sign postnup to keep Jennifer Lopez 'happy' amid tensions video

Ben Affleck agrees to sign postnup to keep Jennifer Lopez 'happy' amid tensions
Josie Gibson at center of tug of war between Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity' video

Josie Gibson at center of tug of war between Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity'
Cruz Beckham joins family tradition with new tattoo on his right bicep

Cruz Beckham joins family tradition with new tattoo on his right bicep
Kendall Jenner shines in glamorous campaign for Messika Jewelry

Kendall Jenner shines in glamorous campaign for Messika Jewelry
Olivia Rodrigo dishes her celebrity crush ‘of all time’

Olivia Rodrigo dishes her celebrity crush ‘of all time’
Billie Piper leaves fans spellbound with her chic appearance at launch of Manzi's Soho

Billie Piper leaves fans spellbound with her chic appearance at launch of Manzi's Soho
Victoria Beckham to be part of 'Spice Girls' upcoming renunion

Victoria Beckham to be part of 'Spice Girls' upcoming renunion

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘re-strategize’: ‘May not stay relevant for long’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘re-strategize’: ‘May not stay relevant for long’
Thomas Markle friend rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours video

Thomas Markle friend rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours
Dua Lipa signs a big money deal with a luxury brand video

Dua Lipa signs a big money deal with a luxury brand