'Vikings' Lagertha shows no concern as earthquakes hit Iceland

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick was in Iceland when multiple earthquakes shook the region.

The "Vikings" actress shared two updates to her Instagram stories regarding the seismic activity in Iceland, without expressing any concern.

Winnick, who rose to international fame with her role as Lagertha in "Vikings", did not share much details of what happened in the aftermath of the tremors but hinted that she was in the country when the tremors hit.

Some 2,200 earthquakes were recorded in the area around Iceland´s capital Reykjavik the past 24 hours, signalling that a volcanic eruption could be imminent, the country´s weather office said on Wednesday.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said the tremors began around 4 pm (1600 GMT) on Tuesday beneath Mount Fagradalsfjall, which sits atop a volcanic system and where two eruptions have occurred in the past two years on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland´s southwestern tip.

“Around 2,200 earthquakes have been detected and the largest earthquakes have been felt in the Southwest part of Iceland,” the agency said Wednesday, adding that continued seismic activity was likely.