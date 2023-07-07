 
menu menu menu

Prince William, Kate Middleton get romantic in public

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Prince William, Kate Middleton get romantic in public

Kate Middleton and  Prince William appeared getting romantic during their latest outing.

The Princess of Wales supported her husband as she cheered on William at a charity polo match in Windsor on Thursday.

Prince William, Kate Middleton get romantic in public

PDA is generally not the norm when it comes to Kate and William, but the Prince and Princess of Wales seemingly broke their own rules while expressing their feelings for each other in public during an event.

Princess Kate even brought smile to William's face as she gave him a sweet kiss to congratulate him on winning the match with his team. The future King also appeared getting romantic with his wife and did not miss the opportunity to respond in the same manner.

The 41-year-old stunned onlookers with her chic appearance at the ground, looking summery in a blue Beulah London midi outfit as she took took part in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club. While, William appeared to be a super athlete in a blazer, shirt and trousers.

The match raised funds and awareness for 11 charities supported by the royal couple.

Soon after receiving winning trophy, William was quick to greet Kate and gave her a kiss on both cheeks. Kate, meanwhile, gave his arms a supportive rub as she whispered congratulations to him and later patted him on the back as he made his way back to the podium.

The Princess was also seen kissing her husband as he secured a polo victory and collected the trophy. Kate also gifted the winning team their trophy, and took pictures with the group before the pair left with their arms wrapped around each other.

William and his estranged brother Prince Harry have followed in their father King Charles and late grandfather Prince Philip's footsteps with their love of the sport.

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid steps out for pal's birthday after partying with Leonardo DiCaprio video

Gigi Hadid steps out for pal's birthday after partying with Leonardo DiCaprio

Meghan Markle is feeling ‘utterly humiliated’ by Spotify video

Meghan Markle is feeling ‘utterly humiliated’ by Spotify
Gigi Hadid likes 'attention' she gets from Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours video

Gigi Hadid likes 'attention' she gets from Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours

Ryan Murphy sends threat of lawsuit to Writers Guild Strike captain Warren Leight

Ryan Murphy sends threat of lawsuit to Writers Guild Strike captain Warren Leight
Tracy Chapman amazed as Luke Combs' version of

Tracy Chapman amazed as Luke Combs' version of "Fast Car" soars to number one on country charts
Cardi B turns heads with her bold fashion sense amid Paris Fashion Week video

Cardi B turns heads with her bold fashion sense amid Paris Fashion Week
Billie Eilish's song 'What was I made for' to feature in Barbie movie

Billie Eilish's song 'What was I made for' to feature in Barbie movie
Cardi B's humorous exit with her security guard after Paris Fashion Week show captures attention

Cardi B's humorous exit with her security guard after Paris Fashion Week show captures attention
Ben Affleck agrees to sign postnup to keep Jennifer Lopez 'happy' amid tensions video

Ben Affleck agrees to sign postnup to keep Jennifer Lopez 'happy' amid tensions
Josie Gibson at center of tug of war between Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity' video

Josie Gibson at center of tug of war between Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity'
Cruz Beckham joins family tradition with new tattoo on his right bicep

Cruz Beckham joins family tradition with new tattoo on his right bicep
Kendall Jenner shines in glamorous campaign for Messika Jewelry

Kendall Jenner shines in glamorous campaign for Messika Jewelry
Olivia Rodrigo dishes her celebrity crush ‘of all time’

Olivia Rodrigo dishes her celebrity crush ‘of all time’
Billie Piper leaves fans spellbound with her chic appearance at launch of Manzi's Soho

Billie Piper leaves fans spellbound with her chic appearance at launch of Manzi's Soho
Victoria Beckham to be part of 'Spice Girls' upcoming renunion

Victoria Beckham to be part of 'Spice Girls' upcoming renunion

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘re-strategize’: ‘May not stay relevant for long’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘re-strategize’: ‘May not stay relevant for long’
Thomas Markle friend rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours video

Thomas Markle friend rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours
Dua Lipa signs a big money deal with a luxury brand video

Dua Lipa signs a big money deal with a luxury brand