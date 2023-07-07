FO confirms 15 Pakistanis died in Greece boat disaster

A photo shows migrants before their boat capsized on the open sea off Greece on June 14, 2023. — Reuters

Exact number of DNA samples shared with Greece not yet available.

Greece interviews survivors to ascertain circumstances of disaster.

Indians politicians have "unhealthy obsession" with Pakistan: FO.

ISLAMABAD: Greek authorities confirmed that there were 15 Pakistanis among those who lost their lives in the tragic boat disaster last month through fingerprint matching and DNAs, The News reported Friday.

At a weekly media briefing on Thursday, the Foreign Office spokeswoman announced: "Greek authorities have carried out autopsies on all 78 dead bodies that were recovered and DNA samples have been obtained. The analysis of DNA samples has also been made.”

She said DNA reports that had been received were from people who feared that their loved ones might be on that boat.

"This, however, does not confirm whether they were actually on that boat. Because of the dynamic nature of this process, unfortunately, I don’t have the exact number of DNA samples shared with Greek authorities thus far, but we can share it with our media friends separately," she clarified.

Pakistan has taken up the issue of the disaster with the Greek government, which has initiated a judicial inquiry into the matter.

"Greek authorities have interviewed the survivors to ascertain information about the circumstances of the ferry disaster. We will remain in contact with Greek authorities.

"Once these inquiry details are released, we will be in a better position to share further details with you,” said the spokeswoman.

Responding to queries regarding some hostile statements from senior Indian politicians, the spokeswoman said it appeared there were some officials and political personalities in India who had an unhealthy obsession with Pakistan.

"We should see their statements in that light. We have maintained on several occasions that the issue of terrorism should not be exploited for diplomatic point-scoring or staying away from interstate engagement. Pakistan has its own concerns about India’s involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan, and we have shared credible evidence in that regard.

"We believe that India should not hold the regional cooperation hostage to its belligerent posturing and hegemonic ambitions as their antagonistic statements and hostile gestures would lead this region nowhere,” she said.

Commenting specifically on anti-Pakistan remarks by the Indian defence minister, she said these were deplorable.

"Pakistan rejects all his false assertions. The ground realities in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are diametrically different from what the Indian defence minister has portrayed.

"While Azad Jammu and Kashmir is peaceful and open and accessible to the world with the local population enjoying civil and political rights, India has managed IIOJK as a vast open prison.

"The egregious human rights violations committed by India in IIOJK are well-documented, including by the UN Human Rights machinery, the world media and international human rights organizations. It is also a fact that IIOJK is one of the most militarized zones in the world," she said.

As a five-member bench of the Indian Supreme Court has been constituted by the chief justice of India to hear the unilateral decision of August 15, 2019, in IIOJK, the spokeswoman was asked to comment on this decision.

“Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally-recognised disputed territory whose final disposition is to be made in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions and as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

"Any other process cannot serve as a substitute to the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people,” she said.

Pakistan, she pointed out, never recognised India’s occupation of Kashmir.

"So, Article 370, or any provision of the Indian constitution that perpetuates India’s illegal occupation, has never been accepted by Pakistan.

"Pakistan’s concern in 2019, that remains our concern today, was India’s unilateral and illegal measures in IIOJK to convert Kashmiri people into a disempowered minority in their own land.

"These measures are unacceptable to Pakistan and must be rescinded to create an environment for peace and dialogue,” she clarified.