Eva Mendes reveals how her daughters keep her up on the toes this Summer

Eva Mendes has recently revealed how her daughters are keeping her busy amid their busy Summer plans.



The Hitch star posted an Instagram Story and opened up that she wanted Summer to be “easy” this time, but how she’s become a “chauffeur” to her two girls, whom she shares with her partner Ryan Gosling.

“So, this summer was supposed to be like an easy,” said the Fast Five actress.

Eva continued, “I was like bring boredom back but you know things happen and like the kids want to do certain classes and things.”

“So, now I am just a chauffeur, like a water girl,” disclosed the 49-year-old in the clip, which she also published on Threads.

The actress also remarked, “It's hot, so you know, I just bring them water.”

The Fast & Furious alum mentioned she is also a “wiper downer”.

“I wipe them down because they're all sweaty all over each other. I just wanted to say that this summer of boredom that I had planned, turned,” she added.

Meanwhile, Eva and Ryan first met while filming The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012 and later welcomed Esmeralda and Amada in 2014 and 2016, respectively.