Queen Camilla leaves King Charles frustrated, video goes viral

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Queen Camilla left King Charles frustrated during monarch’s Scottish coronation on Wednesday, July 5 and the video of it has gone viral on social media.

The video uploaded on TikTok shows King Charles apparently losing his patience as he waited for Camilla to step out of their vehicle as they arrived at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh for the Scottish crown jewels known as the "Honours of Scotland."

It was posted with caption, “Queen Camilla struggles to get out the car so King Charles orders someone to open the other door, however, Camilla was nearly out the other door. Watch Prince William laugh at the drama.”

The video has garnered over 1.7 million views and nearly 50,000 likes since it was uploaded.

The footage lends further proof of King Charles quick temper.

King Charles was on Wednesday presented with symbols of his authority in Scotland, two months after he was officially crowned as monarch.

The service of thanksgiving and dedication was attended by Charles eldest son and heir Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, and other senior royals.

