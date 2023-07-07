Robin Wright going to direct Patricia Clarkson in upcoming movie, Bingo

Robin Wright is all set to direct Patricia Clarkson in a new movie Bingo.



Speaking to Variety at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, Clarkson revealed that the upcoming movie is inspired by the classic Harold and Maude.

Sharing details about the story, Clarkson said, “It’s a modernised, beautiful take on May-December romance between two people with a considerable age difference.”

However, Wright disclosed, “One thing Bingo won’t feature is the dark center that Harold and Maude, the 1971 Hal Ashby comedy, featured.”

Wright, who was also a guest along with Clarkson at the film festival, remarked, “I love directing. I love seeing what actors can do. And pulling it out of them.”

Wright, an actress and director, disclosed that David Fincher was a source of inspiration for her when directing.

Wright also mentioned that she is also going to play a role in Robert Zemeckis-directed movie, Here, which also feature Tom Hanks.

Meanwhile, Wright will also receive President’s Award at the closing ceremony on July 8.

It is pertinent to mention that Clarkson is serving as a member of the Crystal Globe jury at the festival.