Taylor Swift ‘unfailingly proud’ of 6 new songs in Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Taylor Swift had to be ruthless during the original selection for the album Speak Now and axed six songs
Pop queen Taylor Swift is proud of the six songs she originally left of her album Speak Now and has added them to the rerecorded version (Taylor’s Version).

The singer reflected on the making of the album and the selection process for the track list in an Instagram post on Friday.

The Grammy winner revealed how the 6 songs were originally left off the album, “I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks!”

The new songs — Electric Touch, When Emma Falls in Love, I Can See You, Castles Crumbling, Foolish One and Timeless — join the original 16 songs that she “wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20.”

“I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story,” Swift added of the creation of her third studio album which came after Taylor Swift and Fearless.

Swift’s third studio album was reflective of her own growth into adulthood. “The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness,” she said of the album. “I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it.” 

