Prince Harry 'failure' as Englishman leads him to 'American dream'

Prince Harry is ditching his English roots to live for the 'American dream.'



The Duke of Sussex is accused of 'personifying' himself as a humble guy in the new phase of his life.

Journalist Petronella Wyatt exclusively speaks about the Duke's reinvention, noting he has failed as a Prince.

She said on GB News: "I think he's had no success as an Englishman and now he's having a go as an American."

The author added: "I think he’s now trying to personify the sort of American dream, and sort of cut it as kind of a humble guy as opposed to a Brit in royal exile... that isn't working anymore. This may well be a new tactic for him."

Harry also has raised a few eyebrows are skipping the wedding of his own best man, Jack Mann, giving out clear signs that his life in Britain is of the past. The Duke also announced Diana Award this week sans elder brother Prince William.

Royal correspondent Matt Wilkinson tells True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat: "As with the fact that William and Harry didn’t appear together for the Diana Award, Harry not attending his best man’s [wedding] is quite a symbol that he’s just cut off his life back in the UK..'