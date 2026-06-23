Michelle Randolph 'soft launches' Glen Powell romance

Michelle Randolph has offered fans what might be the most carefully considered Instagram debut in recent memory, a photo of a pair of boots that may or may not belong to Glen Powell.

The Landman actress, 28, posted a photo dump on Sunday, 21 June, that included a snap of her legs and feet in jeans and red flats, with a man's feet visible across from her wearing jeans and dark brown boots.

No face. No caption. Just boots.

Fans were quick to do the detective work. "Those boots look familiar," wrote one commenter, while another added: "I love the soft launch! get it girl!"

It is, by any measure, a very careful tease from someone who has consistently kept her personal life close to her chest.

When Randolph addressed her dating life in an InStyle interview earlier this year, she was clear about where she stands.

"I think, for peace of mind, those are really important for me to keep separate. How people perceive you publicly is not who you are."

She did, however, describe Powell as a "wonderful actor."

The pair first sparked rumours in late 2025 when they were spotted dancing together at the Broken Spoke in Austin, Texas.

Multiple outlets confirmed the relationship at the time, and earlier this month the couple were photographed sharing a rare public display of affection in New York City.

A source told Us Weekly that they are now exclusive and that things have grown considerably more serious.

"They started out keeping it pretty casual, but over time, they realised they didn't want to date anyone else and that their feelings for each other were growing," the insider said, adding that they have already met each other's families and that "everyone thinks they're adorable as a couple."

Sunday's post is the closest either of them has come to a public acknowledgement.

In Hollywood terms, those boots are doing a lot of work.