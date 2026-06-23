Is Blake Lively invited to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding?

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively friendship update amid wedding with Travis Kelce

Blake Lively will not be at Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce.

A source has told Page Six, despite reports suggesting the two former friends have been quietly rebuilding their relationship.

"There hasn't been an olive branch when it comes to their friendship," an insider told the outlet. "And Taylor hasn't extended a wedding invitation to Blake."

The confirmation puts to rest speculation that had been building in recent weeks, after the Daily Mail reported that Swift had become more receptive to speaking with Lively as the actress's legal battle with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni wound down.

Some sources had gone as far as suggesting Lively was "slowly getting back into the fold" and that "everyone around Taylor is aware that Blake could attend" the ceremony.

The rift between the two women, who have been close friends since 2015, stems from Swift's name being drawn into the legal dispute between Lively, 38, and Baldoni, 42.

The singer was reportedly left feeling used.

"Taylor wants nothing to do with this whole ordeal. She has always been a loyal friend to Blake and doesn't appreciate being thrown into this at all," a source previously told.

"Taylor is really hurt by this whole situation and feels like a pawn."

Their friendship began after Lively shared a photo from a L'Oreal campaign referencing Swift's Bad Blood music video, which caught the singer's eye.

The two became one of Hollywood's most visible female friendships over the decade that followed, making the falling out all the more notable.

Swift, 36, is expected to marry Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, also 36, this summer.

Sources have previously indicated the couple scaled back their original guest list to keep things more intimate, and it appears Lively, for now at least, will not be among those present.