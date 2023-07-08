 
Dominic Fike drug abuse nearly cost him 'Euphoria'

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Dominic Fike was under the influence in some of the scenes in Euphoria
Euphoria's characters have a kind of substance abuse history. But Dominic Fike had the issue in real-life, which almost cost him his job.

During an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Fike, who played Elliot in the series, said he was caught under the influence during filming and nearly got kicked out of the HBO show.

"I was a drug addict and coming on to a show that's mainly about drugs is very difficult," adding, the Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson tried hiring a "sober coach" to be with him "all the time," but it "did not work because, I was, you know [high]."

"I was so *** up during a lot of that show. It was really bad," the 27-year-old added, noting that he shot some scenes being high, which even made it to the final cut.

"I was reprimanded for it. I almost got kicked off the show ... They were like, 'Bro, you cannot be doing this'... That's entertainment, dude. They give you a bunch of money and they're like, 'Yeah, figure it out, bud. Sink or swim.'"

With the official date has not announced yet, Euphoria is set to return for season 3

