Prince Harry's UK plan revealed

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Prince Harry will only be making trips to the UK to attend specific court events, according to royal biographer Gareth Russell and historian Matt Wilkinson.

The experts suggest that King Charles III's younger son Harry's desire to maintain distance from the royal family was evident when he decided not to make a separate appearance from his brother, Prince William, at the recent Diana Awards. 

Furthermore, the Duke of Sussex was not present at the wedding of his friend Jack Mann last weekend.

"[The Sussexes] don’t seem to have much interest in returning at the minute, unless it’s for legal - not royal – court appearances!," said Gareth Russell.

Matt Wilkinson explained, "As with the fact that William and Harry didn’t appear together for the Diana Award, Harry not attending his best man’s [wedding] is quite a symbol that he’s just cut off his life back in the UK… They’ve got nowhere to live so where would they be, the Premier Inn round the corner? They don’t have a base here in the UK and they’re worried about security."

Meghan Markle's hubby's attendance at a significant royal event this year was noted at the coronation of his father Charles and Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6. 

However, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's time in the UK was limited, as he departed for the airport shortly after the ceremony, spending barely 36 hours in the country.

As reports indicate, Prince Harry is reportedly planning to step back from public attention while his wife, Meghan Markle, finalizes a new deal with celebrity manager WME.

