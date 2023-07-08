 
Britney Spears can’t file charges against Victor Wembanyama’s security: Report

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security team will not face charges following the alleged physical altercation with Britney Spears.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Page Six on Friday, July 7, 2023, that “no charges will be filed against the person involved”.

The police department had concluded their investigation into the alleged battery incident that took place at Catch restaurant in Las Vegas Wednesday night, July 5, 2023.

An officer explained that the decision was made “due to the fact that [the bodyguard] did not wilfully or unlawfully use any force or violence upon Britney and probable cause did not exist an arrest was not made and a citation was not given.”

Hours earlier, a source exclusively told Us Weekly on that Spears, 41, “has no say when it comes to taking legal action” against the San Antonio Spurs player’s bodyguard. “The matter is in the hands of law enforcement and they are the ones who decide,” the insider said.

The Gimme More singer had filed a police report for battery after the singer was allegedly slapped by one of NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security guard outside Catch restaurant in Las Vegas. The security guard was subsequently identified as the team’s security director, Damian Smith.

Spears revealed via Instagram that she merely “tapped” the athlete on the shoulder to “get his attention” so she could say hello and “congratulate” the 19-year-old athlete.

Wembanyama, for his part, claimed he was unaware that Spears was the victim until a “couple of hours” after the incident occurred.

Following the incident, a source told Us Weekly that Wembanyama’s head of security “went over to Britney and apologised” while their respective “security teams chatted for a while” and that Spears’ team filed a police report.

