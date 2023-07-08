Prince Harry is ‘failing’ his pals: ‘Our loyalty has not been repaid’

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for not allegedly paying back the loyalty that was once presented to him by his close British pals.



The Daily Mail's Royal Editor Rebecca English broke down the ‘disgust’ and antics Prince Harry has perpetuated since his move away from Britain.

She weighed in on everything during an interview with the Palace Confidential, and began her admissions by pointing out, “From what I hear there are a lot of people who are genuinely disgusted by what he’s done since leaving the Royal Family.”

She also went on to note, “They feel very hurt by some of the revelations that he’s made.”

This is mainly because “as they were growing up William and Harry created a very close-knit circle of friends around each other.”

“There was almost a kind of omertà between them” back in the past but “there are people who said ‘we’ve been very loyal to him over the years and we don’t feel that loyalty’s been repaid’ now," Ms English also noted before signing off.