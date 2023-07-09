Daily Jang reporter picked up from Karachi

Daily Jang's reporter Syed Mohammad Askari. — Geo News/File

Men in uniform and plain clothes whisk away journalist in mobile van.

Journalist Mohammad Askari's whereabouts still unknown.

Family urges authorities to recover Askari immediately.

KARACHI: Yet another member of the journalist fraternity, Syed Muhammad Askari, a senior reporter at Daily Jang, was picked up from Karachi, The News reported Sunday.



According to eyewitness accounts from Askari's friend present at the time of the incident, Askari was taken into custody by police and personnel in plain clothes.

A police mobile and a white vehicle intercepted Askari's car near the Qayyumabad KPT Interchange on Korangi Road on Saturday night as the two were returning from a wedding, the eye witness claimed.

He further stated that police and plain-clothed unknown people detained the two, even though Askari has introduced himself to them and told them that he was a reporter.

However, Askari's companion was later released. He brought the vehicle to the Jang office and reported the detention.

The News further reported that when Askari's friend contacted the police helpline Madadgar 15 to narrate the incident, the policeman who had received the call asked him to approach the relevant police station.

However, the reporter's whereabouts could not be traced until the filing of this report.

Zaman Town Police Station SHO Rao Rafiq was also informed about the incident but denied any knowledge.

Meanwhile, Korangi SSP Tariq Nawaz said information about the incident was being obtained.

The family has demanded that authorities recover Askari immediately.

Meanwhile, the office-bearers of the Karachi Press Club, Karachi Union of Journalists and the Education Reporters Association have condemned the incident and demanded Askari’s immediate recovery.

Several journalists had earlier been picked up in a similar manner in Karachi.

The latest such incident before Askari was of a Geo News journalist, Zubair Anjum, who was picked up from his residence in Karachi's Model Colony area last month.

However, Anjum returned to his home safe and sound a day after being taken in.

'Journalist being traced'

Meanwhile, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that he got the information about the journalist and had spoken to Daily Jang management.

“I have discussed the matter with additional IG police. Syed Mohammad Askari is being traced,” the provincial minister said.