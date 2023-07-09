APPNA hosts key US figures at seminar in Dallas

Body of Pakistani doctors in North America hosts annual convention.

Separate event by group of doctors features Imran Khan's speech.

Ambassador Khan also attends event hosted by US Ship in same city.

Several important figures from the United States, including several Congressmen and Pakistan Ambassador to Washington Masood Khan attended an event hosted by the Association of Pakistani Descent Physicians of North America (APPNA) in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday.



The event was organised under the 46th Annual Summer Convention 2023 of APPNA, an influential body representing more than 15,000 physicians of Pakistani descent serving across the USA and Canada.

Many people from different walks of life were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a group of Pakistani doctors organised a separate event at a hotel near the venue of the main APPNA event, where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan spoke via telephone about the situation in the country.

A large number of doctors and their families were also present at the event, at which the former prime minister spoke.

Event by 'US Ship'

Separately, a well-known businessman and Republican leader in the US, Javed Anwar, was a special guest at an event organised by "US Ship" in the same city.

While addressing the ceremony, Anwar said that Pakistani doctors in America are part of the country's elite class.

He emphasised that everyone is responsible for facilitating the progress of Pakistan and the younger generation there.

He further said that when the youth prosper, the country progresses.

Anwar congratulated US Ship founder Dr Rao Kamran Ali and his team for realising this need and establishing the organisation and said no one could hinder progress if there is courage and enthusiasm.

Furthermore, Ambassador Khan, while addressing the event, expressed his deep gratitude to the US State Department for taking special measures to expedite visa processing for Pakistani students.

He acknowledged that although the number of Pakistani students coming to the United States for higher education is much lower compared to other countries, he hoped that with the efforts of the State Department and organisations like "US Ship", this number will double in the coming years.

Meanwhile, a member of the Pakistan Desk at the US State Department, Neil Line, stated that the US firmly believes in promoting education without discrimination worldwide.

He said that millions of non-American students have obtained education from thousands of colleges and universities in the United States, contributing to the progress of their respective countries in the past few years.

He said that around 8,000 Pakistanis have come to the United States and obtained higher education, even though this number is relatively small for Pakistan.

Line added that this step has brought Pakistan to the 18th position globally. He also highlighted that there is staff available in the US to guide aspiring students and provide them with financial assistance, starting from admission to financial aid.

On this occasion, US Ship founder Ali shed light on the objectives and purposes of the body and said that education is the only effective way to bring about significant changes in the progress of Pakistan.

He added that if better opportunities are available, our youth will be second to none.