DC's superhero slump deepens with the 'The Flash'

|July 09, 2023

DC's superhero slump deepens with the 'The Flash'

DC's The Flash is expected to result in a $200 million loss for the studio due to its high production costs and tepid box-office response. This makes it one of the biggest financial failures in the history of comic book movies.

The disappointing performance of The Flash further supports the idea that DC needs to make significant changes. This is evident when examining the list of the biggest comic book movie failures that has been circulating recently.

Strikingly, six out of the top 10 flops on the list belong to DC, with five of them being released within the last three years, predominantly after the success of Aquaman. These failures encompass several films from the post-Aquaman era of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

The list includes the following films, along with their estimated losses:

The Flash: $200 million

Shazam! Fury of the Gods: $150 million

Wonder Woman 1984: $137 million

Dark Phoenix: $133 million

The Suicide Squad: $130 million

Black Adam: $100 million

Fantastic Four: $100 million

RIPD: $92 million

The New Mutants: $84 million

Green Lantern: $75 million

Notably, the only non-DC/Marvel superhero film on the list is RIPD, making it the second film on the list for Ryan Reynolds. These financial setbacks further highlight the need for DC to reassess and make significant adjustments to their approach in the superhero movie landscape- which seems to be on the agenda of new co-CEO James Gunn.

