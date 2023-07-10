Meghan Markle could land Whitney Houston role in 'The Bodyguard' sequel

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who is said to be considering a return to acting, could land the leading role in a sequel to 1992 classic movie The Bodyguard.



Kevin Costner is reportedly lining up Harry's sweetheart Meghan for a sequel to his hit movie. He previously had talks with Princess Diana about the same role.

The 68-year-old, who has two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, is reportedly pitching the sequel and a source claims Meghan is interested in the project.

"The only thing Kevin loves more than an underdog like Meghan is a box office hit," a source tells New Idea magazine.

A source has claimed that the Duchess of Sussex Meghan is interested in the project. If so, the story would be even more remarkable as Princess Diana was previously being lined up for the role.

Costner, who starred alongside the late Whitney Houston in the original movie, was in talks with Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, about bringing Diana on board for a sequel.



Speaking in 2012, he said the story would've been "loosely based on her life". Costner said "the studio liked the idea of doing a Bodyguard 2" with Diana appearing as the new love interest for the movie.



It would've seen his character, bodyguard Frank Farmer, "protecting Diana's character from stalkers and paparazzi before their relationship inevitably turned romantic".