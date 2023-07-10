 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle could land Whitney Houston role in 'The Bodyguard' sequel

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Meghan Markle could land Whitney Houston role in The Bodyguard sequel

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who is said to be considering a return to acting, could land the leading role in a sequel to 1992 classic movie The Bodyguard.

Kevin Costner is reportedly lining up Harry's sweetheart Meghan for a sequel to his hit movie. He previously had talks with Princess Diana about the same role.

The 68-year-old, who has two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, is reportedly pitching the sequel and a source claims Meghan is interested in the project.

"The only thing Kevin loves more than an underdog like Meghan is a box office hit," a source tells New Idea magazine.

A source has claimed that the Duchess of Sussex Meghan is interested in the project. If so, the story would be even more remarkable as Princess Diana was previously being lined up for the role.

Costner, who starred alongside the late Whitney Houston in the original movie, was in talks with Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, about bringing Diana on board for a sequel.

Speaking in 2012, he said the story would've been "loosely based on her life". Costner said "the studio liked the idea of doing a Bodyguard 2" with Diana appearing as the new love interest for the movie.

It would've seen his character, bodyguard Frank Farmer, "protecting Diana's character from stalkers and paparazzi before their relationship inevitably turned romantic".

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian ditches glam, flaunts her make-up free look

Kim Kardashian ditches glam, flaunts her make-up free look
Madonna seen in public for the first time following her hospitalisation video

Madonna seen in public for the first time following her hospitalisation
Sofia Vergara achieves a MASSIVE milestone on Instagram

Sofia Vergara achieves a MASSIVE milestone on Instagram
Caitlyn Jenner approves of daughter Kendall Jenner’s new beau Bad Bunny

Caitlyn Jenner approves of daughter Kendall Jenner’s new beau Bad Bunny
‘All My Children’ star Jeffery Carlson passes away at age 48

‘All My Children’ star Jeffery Carlson passes away at age 48

Janet Jackson achieves another milestone

Janet Jackson achieves another milestone

Margot Robbie debuts gorgeous ‘iconic doll’ look for star-studded LA premiere video

Margot Robbie debuts gorgeous ‘iconic doll’ look for star-studded LA premiere
Beyonce’s mum falls victim to harrowing burglary at home

Beyonce’s mum falls victim to harrowing burglary at home
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could sell film rights to Spare

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could sell film rights to Spare
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no plans to ditch royal titles?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no plans to ditch royal titles?
Jeffrey Epstein wanted Prince Andrew to take over 'advisory business' before death video

Jeffrey Epstein wanted Prince Andrew to take over 'advisory business' before death
Kate Middleton wants to 'blend in', become popular amongst Britons: Expert video

Kate Middleton wants to 'blend in', become popular amongst Britons: Expert
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's business of 'trashing royal family' not running well?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's business of 'trashing royal family' not running well?
Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since his undisclosed medical emergency

Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since his undisclosed medical emergency
Kim Kardashian freaks out noticing mysterious shadow in background of her selfie

Kim Kardashian freaks out noticing mysterious shadow in background of her selfie
Kate Middleton, Prince William ready for another baby

Kate Middleton, Prince William ready for another baby
Prince Harry's shocking claims and 'secret' visa deal anger Americans

Prince Harry's shocking claims and 'secret' visa deal anger Americans
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit by 'bad decisions' as partners leave video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit by 'bad decisions' as partners leave