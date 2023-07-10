 
‘All My Children’ star Jeffery Carlson passes away at age 48

By
Web Desk

July 10, 2023

Jeffery Carlson, known for his groundbreaking transgender character Zoe in All My Children, has died at the age of 48.

Actress Susan Hart took to Facebook on Friday, July 7th, 2023, to share the unfortunate news.

“For those of you that don’t know, I’m very sorry to share the news that Jeffrey passed away yesterday,” Hart wrote. “I have been respectful of his family’s privacy in not sharing the news sooner… also could not breathe or function… still can’t… love to all… just devastated.”

Following the post, the news of Carlson’s death was confirmed by Time Out editor, Adam Feldman, in a tweet on Saturday, July 8th, 2023.

“RIP Jeffrey Carlson, 48, exposed-nerve star of Broadway (Billy in The Goat, Marilyn in Taboo) and TV (the groundbreaking trans character Zoe on All My Children). A powerful actor and a painful loss,” he tweeted.

The actor, who starred in 59 episodes of the soap opera starting in 2006, per IMDb, also appeared on Broadway in such roles as Billy in Edward Albee’s The Goat or Who Is Sylvia? and Marilyn in Taboo. He also took on several film and TV projects during his career.

Carlson made his onscreen debut with a small role in the indie film Happy End. He later appeared on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and the movie Hitch before he landed his breakout acting role on All My Children.

Carlson was also mourned in a post on the Shakespeare Theater Company’s Facebook. “STC is saddened to learn of the recent passing of Jeffrey Carlson. Jeffrey gave beautiful and nuanced performances during is career which took him from television and film to Broadway and, fortunately for us, to STC. His memorable performances include Lorenzaccio (2005), Hamlet (2007, and 2008's Free For All), and Romeo and Juliet (2016, and 2017's Free For All),” the post accompanied by a photo of Carlson on the stage read.

“We send our love to Jeffrey’s friends, family, and colleagues, those who knew and loved him dearest,” the post concluded.

