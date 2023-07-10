 
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' is not about 'Hitler', says director

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Bawaal became subject to controversy after the trailer launch in Dubai

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari revealed that the plot of the film has nothing to do with Hitler.

After the trailer launch of the film, Bawaal garnered controversy for having references to World War II and Hitler.  

To clarify, director Nitesh said: “While creating a character, you can go back and look at the events and incidents which can play an important role in the overall arc of that character and the relationship in general. “

“It’s not just about Hitler. There are many more things that you may not have seen in the trailer. Every incident has been very carefully chosen that can have an impact on the overall arc.”

He also elaborated on how and why he chose a few instances from the war and why he had to include Hitler in it.

“World War II is humongous. There’s so much that had happened and you can’t take everything.”

“You’ve to pick and choose things which would probably impact the journey of the characters and that’s precisely why it [World War II as a backdrop] has been taken.”

“Hitler also happens to be a part of it and you can’t not have him in World War II.”

Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is set to stream on Amazon Prime on July 21, reports News 18.

