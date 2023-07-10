 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded an ‘exercise in sound bites and fury'

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are just being ridiculed for being an ‘exercise in sound bites and family fury’.

Daniela Elser referenced Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s allegedly ‘empty promises’.

She started the allegations off by saying, “For years, the Sussexes have been earnestly banging on about how they are going to, any minute now, start producing podcasts, TV shows and documentaries that would constitute the application of Mother Teresa-like caring to the streaming model.”

So Ms Elser admits “Out Harry and Meghan would go, I assumed, to front shows where they would highlight the world’s travails before hugging as many Third-Worlders who would hold still for the cameras.”

While “It might have been uncomfortable, there might have been more than a hint of the exploitative – nothing like stars travelling to Africa to prove they are caring bonafides by briefly co-opting the suffering of others – but it would have been something,” she also added according to News.com.au.

“Illness, wars and causes overlooked would have been, I figured, highlighted,” if they duo would have stayed on this path.

“Money probably would have flowed and I reckon it would have been what Diana, Princess of Wales would be doing if fate hadn’t cruelly intervened.”

“But no, instead, the Sussexes have proven to be an exercise in sound bites and family fury signifying nothing,” Ms Elser also noted before signing off. 

More From Entertainment:

King Charles’ ‘slimmed down’ monarchy poses a big problem for the royal video

King Charles’ ‘slimmed down’ monarchy poses a big problem for the royal
Brad Pitt breaks silence about upcoming Formula 1 movie: ‘I’m a little giddy’ video

Brad Pitt breaks silence about upcoming Formula 1 movie: ‘I’m a little giddy’
'Barbie' writer Noah Baumbach ditches film's world premiere amid WGA strike

'Barbie' writer Noah Baumbach ditches film's world premiere amid WGA strike
Kate Middleton taking a big step for the sake of monarchy this year video

Kate Middleton taking a big step for the sake of monarchy this year
Amber Heard can rule over Hollywood if she delivers good performance: Expert video

Amber Heard can rule over Hollywood if she delivers good performance: Expert
Harry Styles seen with alleged GF Taylor Russell after concert in Vienna

Harry Styles seen with alleged GF Taylor Russell after concert in Vienna
Comedian Matt Rife finds new love following fling with actress Lucy Hale

Comedian Matt Rife finds new love following fling with actress Lucy Hale

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s joint ventures ‘falling apart’, royal expert claims video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s joint ventures ‘falling apart’, royal expert claims
Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner on-stage ‘affection’ was ‘genuine’ and ‘mutual’: Expert video

Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner on-stage ‘affection’ was ‘genuine’ and ‘mutual’: Expert

Amy Schumer unveils reason of her departure from Margot Robbie's 'Barbie'

Amy Schumer unveils reason of her departure from Margot Robbie's 'Barbie'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s pal clarifies chances of divorce: ‘Rumors are rising’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s pal clarifies chances of divorce: ‘Rumors are rising’
King Charles, Joe Biden meeting agenda disclosed

King Charles, Joe Biden meeting agenda disclosed
Kourtney Kardashian drops special birthday tribute for daughter Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian drops special birthday tribute for daughter Penelope

Lewis Capaldi spotted after showing no mercy to DJ Khaled video

Lewis Capaldi spotted after showing no mercy to DJ Khaled

Lily Collins pens loving note for husband Charlie McDowell’s ‘huge’ birthday video

Lily Collins pens loving note for husband Charlie McDowell’s ‘huge’ birthday
Lana Del Rey apologises for her late arrival at Glastonbury video

Lana Del Rey apologises for her late arrival at Glastonbury
This Morning bosses CONFIRM Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary's job video

This Morning bosses CONFIRM Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary's job
Millie Bobby Brown receives sweet shoutout from fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown receives sweet shoutout from fiancé Jake Bongiovi